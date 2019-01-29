BASSETERRE, St.Kitts — The new Sandy Point Police Station will benefit the police and will also benefit three other agencies.

The four services that will benefit from the new facility are the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Customs Department and Magistrate Court, explained Director of the Public Works Department, Cromwell Williams during the recent groundbreaking ceremony.

“It will be a two-storey concrete masonry structure,” said Williams. “It will have a footprint of 10,834 sq. ft. and an overall area of 17,920 sq. ft. That is a huge structure, designed to be a multipurpose complex…The project is being managed by the Public Works Department on behalf of the Ministry of National Security. ”

The police station is expected to be completed by February 15, 2020 and will cost approximately $5.5 million. It will be equipped with access ramps, impact-resistant windows, a spacious recreation room, a communication office, an interview room, an open deck, two laundry rooms, two kitchens and barracks. It will have a large garage that can accommodate two fire tenders and will have more than 30 parking spaces for the public.

When the site was identified as the ideal location, meetings were held with agencies that will be housed at the facility and other stakeholders. Public Works then prepared preliminary drawings. The drawings were reviewed with various agencies and stakeholders to make sure the final product would be “fit for purpose,” according to Williams.

“After completing the designs and the drawings, we went out to tendering…[The] Public Works Department evaluated those tenders and based on primarily the cost and the time for completion we evaluated and adjudged the bid submitted by Skeete and Associates as the most responsive,” said Williams.

Acting Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy said the groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of construction of a brand new facility that will meet the needs and demands of policing the area.

Brandy thanked the government for its commitment to financing and constructing the building. He also thanked officers who are stationed at the building being used to house the Police Station in Sandy Point for their diligence and patience.

The acting commissioner assured the community the groundbreaking ceremony symbolised the police’s continued commitment to the safety and security of the community, as well as all residents and visitors.