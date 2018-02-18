PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – A new initiative is being launched next week to help Caribbean professionals get more out of the digital space. The Virtual DNS Entrepreneurship Center of the Caribbean (VDECC) will hold its first event next Monday, February 19 at the Hilton in Port of Spain.

DNS is the domain name system, which automatically translates Internet addresses to the numeric machine addresses that computers use. VDECC is a joint effort of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunication Organizations (CANTO), the Latin American and Caribbean Country Code Top-Level Domain Association (LACTLD), and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

“We are getting together in Trinidad and Tobago to launch the centre with our community and to conduct sessions on two fundamental aspects of digital presence: websites and domain names,” said a joint statement from Daniel Fink, Stakeholder Engagement Senior Manager (Brazil) at ICANN and Albert Daniels, Stakeholder Engagement Senior Manager (Caribbean) at ICANN.

Sessions will explore what makes a good domain name and what makes a good website. Topics to be covered will include the DNS ecosystem, website builders, how to resell domain names, and how to become ICANN accredited registrar.

Read more: http://www.caribbean360.com/business/internet-entrepreneurship-centre-hold-first-event-caribbean#ixzz57SBAyXUR