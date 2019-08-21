The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will construct a new terminal building to accommodate the second cruise pier and to further modernize the tourism industry in the twin island Federation, Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said during his press briefing following a media tour of the construction site at Port Zante Monday.

He said after the completion of the second pier the “next step is that we move to the upland works because we intend to construct a new terminal building,” saying the purpose of the new terminal building will be to “accommodate the new arrivals on the new ships, and to eliminate congestion deriving from the terminal.”

As the minister responsible for transport, in addition to his other duties, Minister Liburd said the government took into consideration the taxi drivers and tour operators, and will make accommodation for a dispatch terminal that will be constructed east of Port Zante “to comfortably accommodate the taxi operations and independent tour operators.”

Liburd also noted that the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) will assume full control of the operations at the terminal in keeping with its mandate as the ports’ authority.

Construction of the second cruise pier is one of several major capital projects currently being pursued by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis with the entire cost of the project at US$48 million.

Local companies benefit from second cruise pier project



As the second cruise pier project nears its completion date, local companies which assisted in its progress have benefited, Liburd said.

“All equipment … is owned by St. Kitts Masonry Products and [they] are expected to provide some 9,000 cubic yards of concrete,” he said, adding “1000 tons of steel will be procured through TDC as well.”

Supporting local business has been a major part of the government’s agenda, and is being realized through the construction of the second cruise pier project as major materials and workers for the construction of the pier are sourced locally, he said.

The second cruise pier is now 90 percent complete and is expected to be completed on Sept. 23, according to Liburd.