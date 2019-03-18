CHARLESTOWN — A brand new Philips Affiniti Ultrasound system was commissioned at the Alexandra Hospital last week by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The ultrasound machine was commissioned by Junior Minister of Health in the NIA Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams.

Brandy-Williams said the ultra sound system came at an opportune time and that the system is a significant investment towards improving the health system.

“This machine has come at a timely venture when we would have experienced some difficulties doing our ultrasounds,” said Brandy-Willams.

“It can do most of the tests that we are doing now and it has capabilities for future tests that will come on-stream…It means then that we at Alexandra are remaining current and we are even more forward looking than ever before.”

Brandy-Williams said the new ultrasound machine was a “major investment” and will improve services at Alexandra hospital.

Hospital Administrator Gary Pemberton said their had been “difficulties” with the previous ultrasound machine.

“We decided to purchase this new machine because last year we would have experienced challenges with the previous machine which was down for a couple days,” Pemberton said.

“So moving forward there should not be a break in the service that we are providing here at the hospital,” he said.

The Philips Affiniti 50 Ultrasound is a high-end advance system, which is capable of doing three and four-dimensional imagery, to see babies and abdominal structures. Its capabilities cover the areas of urology, obstetrics, radiology and cardiology.