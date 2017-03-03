New vetting procedures for Police officers

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-New vetting practices for current and prospective police officers will be introduced by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) to improve integrity in the police force after a controversy of police involved in criminal activity in the Federation.

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley said polygraph testing as well as psychological assessment will form part of a new screening process for all police officers.

“As we continue to transform the police service and look at our required capability in terms of manpower, provide optimum service for continued citizen safety effort in the federation. The police service will continue to and improve our recruiting efforts,” he said.

Mr. Queeley said to ensure high quality among recruits police have strengthened their vetting process to include polygraph testing. The psychological assessment is to ensure suitability to do the type of work necessary.

“What we have decided is that there is the need because of integrity issues we are covering on a frequent basis to go a step further and have the polygraph testing done,” HE SAID.

He revealed there are four trained polygraphers in the police force, three of whom recently returned from the advanced course.

“We have decided going forward that is the way to go and I can say very shortly… we would be introducing the psychological assessment,” he declared.

The commissioner expounded on the need for the psychological assessment

“There is a lot of trauma and this is a very high stress job and we have to make certain we have the right mix and fit,” he said.

“Generally when there is an applicant to the police force, that applications is received, the human resource officer will arrange for an examination to be done the date is set. If they pass, then we have background checks being carried out on the persons. That is to say the officers from the various communities will go into the community and speak with members of the community, interviews the individual, interview friends and family members then a report is produced and forwarded back up the chain.”

He said police would also do covert back ground checks on that person as well as medical assessments and drug tests.

Drug tests are also carried out to existing officers who may be required to undergo the new vetting practices.

“We have a system in place of random drug testing and we have already indicated to the persons who heads the various units that those testing will commence shortly after the persons returned from the polygraph training, but we gave priority to the recruit training and as soon as that is completed we will move to the varying departments,” he said.

He also noted that the High Command of the force will also be subject to the screening.

“I believe in starting at the top. All senior officers will be vetted. We expect that to be done shortly, we are in contact with the polygrapher and we should have word on his availability shortly,” he said.

Queeley disclosed that with the completion of course 40, some 30 recruits are now in service in the police force

“Initial reports are that they are doing well and adapting to the challenge of police work,” he added.

He said another class with 30 more recruits will begin shortly and the human resources department within the police force has reported the quality of our recruits is “significantly improving.”

“A number of new recruits are enlistees with first degrees…The police service is again becoming the top choice of our nation’s sons and daughters. We encourage them to come forward to serve. We will need our nation’s brightest and best,” he said.

Queeley said with the fight against crime becoming more technical and complex help is needed in the areas of accounting, chemistry, law and other disciplines.

“We would also need those with language skills as our federation becomes a more diverse society,” he said.

Human resources continue to be a challenge and given the current trend in criminal activities as such more boots on the ground is needed, he said.

“Visibility in policing is something that is key, because if we prevent we would not have to investigate and detect. So certainly we would really like to see our numbers increased and we are working towards that,” he concluded.