New Volunteer Corps to launch in St. Kitts

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Close to 250 young people residing in St. Kitts and Nevis will be dispatched to aid various social causes following the official launch and training of the Volunteer Corps – a project of the Department of Youth Empowerment.

The new initiative will be launched at the end of January, according to youth officer Sharon Cannonier. The program targets people between the ages of 16 and 35 years and is designed to facilitate the registrants access to opportunities that allow them to assume an integral role in community and national development.

Most of the volunteers are covered under the umbrella of the Supporting Advancement of Further Education (SAFE) initiative, which is a government-sponsored grant programme for students attending the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC), who demonstrate the need for financial support. Part of the arrangement is for the students to perform four hours of community service every month.

Other private individuals and partners of the Department of Youth Empowerment have also registered to join the Volunteer Corps.

“Volunteering is a main way to give back,” Cannonier said, noting that at some point in a person’s life, he or she likely would have been the beneficiary of an act of kindness by another person. “I think volunteering should be on everyone’s agenda because it is always good to give back without looking for something in return.”

The Volunteer Corps applicants will participate in a training programme that will cover the basics of volunteerism. The participants will also explore important social skill development lessons such as team work, conflict resolution, mediation, time management, and capacity building.

After the training, they will be assigned to support the activities of various public and private sector institutions, non-governmental organizations, and community groups.

Additional information about the Volunteer Corps is available from the Department of Youth Empowerment, located on the top floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street. or by calling 662-6054 or emailing skbyouthdept@hotmail.com for more details.

Registration is still open.