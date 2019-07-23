The Explorers Youth Club initiative continues to gain traction as another club, the Newtown Explorers group, was officially launched on Sunday.

The Newtown Explorers became the ninth club to be launched under the Ministry of Ntional Security’s social intervention programme, which falls under the umbrella of the ministry’s broader community policing initiative.

A majority of the near one hundred participants of the Newtown Explorers are students of the Tucker Clarke Primary School.

“The large sign up of so many of our students is attributed to the youthful curiosity and desire to engage in something positive, age appropriate and interesting,” the Principal of the school, Mr. Leslie Richardson said. “Let the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National Security be applauded this day for what will go down on the records as one of its greatest student-centered arsenals poised towards the development and strengthening of positive mindsets, positive attitudes and positive behaviour display to the end to produce positive results and solutions among and for our young people.”

The launch ceremony, at the Newtown Playing Field, was attended by a wide-cross section of top government officials, including Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris; Parliamentary Representative for East Basseterre, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; National Security Adviser, (ret.) Major General Stewart Saunders; members of the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, as well as parents, guardians and other residents of the community.

“I believe that community policing can only be successful if there’s input from parents, residents and [wider] community and I believe what we continue to see unfolding before our very eyes is what community policing ought to be about,” Liburd said.

The launch of the Newtown Explorers came just a week after the introduction of the Trinity Explorers, July 14.