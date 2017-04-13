Next Gen. SKN athletes to face Caribbean counter parts

By loshaundixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The next generation of athletic talent hailing from St. Kitts and Nevis will be on show this weekend, competing against the best young athletes from the Caribbean, when a contingent of 12 teenage prodigies will represent the Federation at the annual CARIFTA Games held in Curacao.

The team was announced by the St. Kitts & Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) which indicated that the team shall be led by Games Secretary Corneil Williams and will also be the delegate at the Games’ Congress.

The team of 10 males and two females left the Federation earlier this week and will participate in the games from the 15-17 of April.

The athletes include 2016 Gold medallist in Grenada Jermaine Francis who will defend his High Jump title in the U20 category and he will be joined by Kizan David (U20 Male Long Jump), Shanice Elliott (U20 Female 100m & 200m), TajarieArthurton (U18 Male 100m and 4X100m relay), Dimetre Browne (U18 Male 200m, Long Jump, 4X100 and 4X400m), Marcus Duberry (U18 Male 100m and 4X100m),Craig Connor Jr (U18 Male `200m, 4X400m and 4X100m), RoydenPeets (U18 Male 4X100m),Jahnaza Francis (U18 male 400m and 4X400m,) Leroy Chapman (U18 Male -400m, 800m, 4X400m),Travis Warner (U18 Male Shot Put) and Namibia Clavier (U18 Female 400m).

The team’s Head Coach is Roatter Johnson who is assisted by Hugh Matthew Jr.

Commenting on the selection of the team SKNAAA President Glenville Jeffers commended the Association’s Selection Committee for their vision.

“I must commend my Selection Committee for identifying these young talented group of athletes who have stood out amongst their peers throughout the 2017 Athletic Season,” he said, adding that the executive committee unanimously supported the selection of the athletes who represent the next generation of athletics in the federation.

“Most showed their dominance and athleticism in the recently concluded scholastic championships and CARIFTA Trials over the past two weekends and must be commended for their hard work that got them this far,” he said.

The SKNAAA also indicated that Arthurton who is the originally from Gingerland but resides in the United States is the only overseas based athlete in the setup.

It was also announced that Kieshonna Brooks who is also overseas based was selected based on her National Record Performance in the Women’s Heptathlon but due to commitments at her school at the University of Mississippi will not be able to attend.