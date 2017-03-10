NHC head: Enthusiasm high for home ownership

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A top official from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has indicated that enthusiasm is high among the general public to build their own homes.

General Manager of NHC Elreter Simpson-Browne stated that the rate of enquiries and the number of forms distributed on a daily basis show the public’s willingness to build homes.

“The amount of interviews that are being conducted are clear indications to us that energies and enthusiasm are extremely high and there are a number of persons who are once again depending on us at NHC to assist them in realizing their dreams of acquiring a house of their own,” she said.

She added that it was not the first time the organization has been faced with such a demand but indicated that every time it had occurred they had delivered.

“This is evident in the 2000 houses that have been constructed through ten housing developments. However this time the stakes are higher and we are doing a new thing as we embark on producing an enhanced and superior product,” she said.

She added that through the efforts of the Minister of Human settlement Hon. Eugene Hamilton the task will be made possible.

“As a resul, I stand boldly to assure you that my staff is equipped, poised and ready to work their shift to produce the quality of affordable houses that we promis,” she said.

Valentine Lindsay, chairman of NHC Board of Directors, said the company is not just in the business of building houses but building homes

“When we allocate a house, we want you in return to turn it into a home,” he said.

He stated that the new development launched in Cayon last week has raised the expectations of people of that community and surrounding areas in getting a piece of the rock.

“The joy and excitement shared by the people of Cayon will soon be shared with other communities,” he promised.

He added however that NHC cannot settle the housing demand in the entire country and that “some persons who have applied will be directed to the banks based on their incomes.”

The NHC last week broke ground in Cunningham Heights in Cayon where 50 of the 300 homes that form part of the Unity Housing solution will be constructed.