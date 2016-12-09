NHCS Christmas Bazaar to display handicrafts, local products

By Monique Washington

Locally-made handicrafts and products will be featured during a “bigger and better” Nevis Historic and Conservation Society (NHCS) Christmas Bazaar, according to NHCS Museum Shops Manager Gennifer Broadbelt.

The bazaar, held during height of the tourist season, will be at Trott House near the Alexandra Hamilton Museum and “in walking distance from the pier, you don’t have to come in a taxi,” Broadbelt said.

Broadbelt told The Observer the annual event, now in its fourth year, will begin Dec. 12 and run for two weeks until Dec. 23. It will be open to the general public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Christmas Bazaar will display and sell a wide variety of locally-made items. Broadbelt said there will be a variety of items.

“The items are locally made with all types of products; everything will be “Made in Nevis,” Broadbelt said. “There will be hand-crafts, pottery, clothing, jams and jellies, honey, craft items made of screw pine or grass. If it is local, it will be there.”

Broadbelt noted that “everything sold is done on consignment. Vendors will sign a consignment agreement with part of the sales going to NHCS.” She said vendors will have the option to stay and sell their items or have NHCS staff sell their items.

Broadbelt pointed out that although last year’s event wasn’t as big as expected she anticipates this year’s event will be bigger and better.”

“The first bazaar was very good.” Broadbelt explained. “But, from time to time, last year wasn’t that well, but we had good sales. This year we anticipate the event will be bigger and better.”

NHCS, a non-governmental organization, was established 36 years ago. It promotes effective management of the historical, cultural and natural resources of the island of Nevis for the benefit of all its people.