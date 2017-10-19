Photo: The Hon. Alexis Jeffers, minister of housing and lands on Nevis, and Valentine Lindsay, chairman of the National Housing Corporation in St. Kitts, on tour at the Nevis Island Administration-owned quarry at New River Oct. 18.

Photo: The Hon. Alexis Jeffers, minister of housing and lands on Nevis (middle) speaks to Elreter Sampson-Browne, general manager of the National Housing Corporation in St. Kitts and her team during a tour of the Nevis Island Administration-owned quarry at New River Oct. 18.

Photo: Technical staff from the National Housing Corporation in St. Kitts take a closer look at the finishing in a newly constructed affordable house at the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation’s Cedar View Development Project at Maddens Oct. 18.

Photo: Members of the National Housing Corporation in St. Kitts, including Valentine Lindsay, chairman of the National Housing Corporation ( front row third from right), General Manager Elreter Sampson-Browne (front row, left) and the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation on a tour at the Cedar View Development Project at Maddens Oct. 18 led by the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, minister of housing and lands on Nevis, (front row second from left) and Dexter Boncamper, manager of the Nevis Housing and Lands Development Corporation (back row left).

Two photos: Finished affordable homes at the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation’s Cedar View Development Project at Maddens Oct. 18.

NHC’s Lindsay says NHLDC’s designs and finishings ‘impeccable’

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – Valentine Lindsay, chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Board in St. Kitts, commended the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, minister of housing and lands of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC) for what Lindsay described as “impeccable work” being done at the Cedar View Development Project at Maddens.

The NHC board chairman headed a team to Nevis Oct. 18 where he gave the compliment at the end of a tour of the 14-acre multimillion-dollar development funded by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, the NIA-owned quarry at New River and the NHLDC office at Bath Plain. The tour was led by Jeffers and Dexter Boncamper, manager of the NHLDC.

“In looking at the houses, the designs, the finishes are impeccable… we mainly have two designs in St. Kitts, but I realise that your department here have a number of designs… and from what we have seen and understand, we want to support the government here because we see that you guys are ready for business,” he said. “You guys are delivering for the people.”

Lindsay said they decided to visit to look at the best practices being used by the NHLDC. He said the NHC was in the process of rebranding and believed that the tour would be a learning moment for them. He said on their return to St. Kitts, he was certain they would be implementing some of what they gleaned during the tour.

Meantime, NHC General Manager Elreter Sampson-Browne said they were in the process of trying to improve their products to give citizens and residents the best houses and expressed gratitude for the tour.

“We went into the office first and we were able to look at some of their internal processes and procedures and we feel that we can go back and enhance what we have,” Sampson-Brown said. “Then when we went out in the field, we were able to look at various designs of which our draftsmen have really taken view of, as well as the finishings. So, we got a lot from it today and I really want to say thank you.

“I want to…thank our colleagues on the Nevis end…it will be done on our end and we are waiting to receive them and show them what we have because at the end of the day, it’s a federation. So we are saying across the board we want to give a standardise housing to our citizens and residents,” she said.

Sampson-Browne also thanked the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, minister of human settlement, and the NHC Board for affording them the opportunity to visit Nevis.

Jeffers thanked the team for coming to Nevis and noted that a team from the NHLDC would reciprocate the visit. He used the opportunity to thank the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board for funding the project and those responsible for advancing the development project, including the management and staff of the NHLDC, contractors and field workers.

The minister said the NHLDC has been submitting monthly reports to the Social Security Board, which has registered satisfaction with the progress of the project. He also indicated that the NIA would approach them for further funding to satisfy the increasing demand for affordable housing on Nevis.

Other members of the NHC team were Delroy ”Ranking” Liburd, project supervisor; David Allan, purchasing manager; Tyrone Jefferson, supervisor in the Technical Department; and Janell Rawlins, client and relations and public officer.