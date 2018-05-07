The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society has voiced its concerns with the recent clearing of a wetland which contained mangroves, bird habitats and a fish nursery in Cades Bay.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations there are 15 mangrove sites have been identified in these islands. Eight in St. Kitts and seven in Nevis. Except for some sites, such as Friars Bay Pond and Greatheeds Pond in St. Kitts and Nisbett Settlement in Nevis, the majority of sites contain few mangroves species.

It further states that some small clearance of mangroves at the Nisbett Settlement site in Nevis has been caused by land ownership disputes and lack of appreciation of mangroves values by the resort developers.

The Observer contacted Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation and confirmed that the lands are owned by the Corporation and had been cleared after a previous lease of the property expired. The Observer understands that lands in that area are designated for tourism use and that there are plans for the site. However what the plans are or when they will start have not been revealed.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism Mark Brantley said the natural aspects to our island are and must continue to be of utmost importance to us all.

My Government recognizes that the flora, fauna, beaches, coastlines, reefs, valleys and mountains of Nevis are critical to the wellbeing of our people and our image regionally and internationally. A pristine environment is also a necessary element of a healthier Nevis. Our island is marketed under the tagline Nevis Naturally. The natural aspects to our island are and must continue to be of utmost importance to us all.

The Observer contacted the Department of Physical Planning to ascertain if any plans were submitted by the Housing and Land Corporation and to give a comment of the situation but was told that the Director Joel Williams will call back. As of press time the Observer received no response..

NHCS issued a statement and noted that they were both alarmed and saddened by the apparent wanton destruction observed at the Cades Bay wetland.

Cades Bay is one of the few remaining wetlands. It is of vital importance as a mangrove ecosystem, a fish nursery, bird habitat and serves as an essential coastal protection. We are disheartened that once again, we must bear witness that no due care or consideration was given to this essential ecosystem during the land clearing process,the statement read.

NHCS notes that leaving the wetland unrecognizable and stripping the it of its vital components was reckless.

We urge the relevant agencies, with responsibility for physical planning and the environment to, investigate the issue at hand, halt further destruction of the Cades Bay wetland, seek remedial action against the perpetrators and stop and take the necessary steps to safeguard the remnants of this wetland.

NHCS states the increasing impacts of climate change and the wanton destruction of our ecosystems further exposes the fragility our environment.

The NHCS therefore welcome every effort to preserve biodiversity for the benefit of the present and future generation.