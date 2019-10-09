The Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019 was passed at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House Tuesday.

The bill was tabled by Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), who spoke to the Department of Information at the end of the sitting about the amendments to the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Ordinance and the rationale behind doing so.

“Today we sought to amend Section 6 and Section 28 of the Nevis Physical Planning Development Control Ordinance. The intent in Section 6 as amended, was to try and codify the functions and powers of the Development Advisory Committee, by inserting two new sections — Section 6 (a) and Section 6 (b) and also to bring some clarity to the function as to how things interrelate with the Cabinet and the committee.

“Section 6 (a) sought to outline the function of the Development Advisory Committee and its actual role. Even though the Development Advisory Committee was created there was some shortfall as to the exact role and function and the powers it had. So we were able to insert a Section 6 (a) this morning to try and outline the actual function as a committee. Section (b) sought to outline the powers of the Development Advisory Committee so those were the two sections which we amended as it regards to Section 6 of the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Ordinance,” he said.

The Physical Planning Minister, said that Section 28 of the legislation was repealed and replaced.

“With regards to Section 28, we repealed that entire section and we redrafted that section. The aim was to try and make the relationship between the Development Advisory Committee a more seamless manner as it relates to how things are related to Cabinet and how Cabinet relates to the Advisory Committee.

“There were some questions as to how matters were referred to Cabinet and the response from Cabinet, and so we sought this morning to try and streamline that process and outline how that process will work,” he said.

The bill was one of two which were introduced and passed at the assembly’s sitting. The other was the Nevis Taxi and Tour Bus (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was tabled by Hon. Mark Brantley, in his capacity as the Minister of Tourism in the Nevis island Administration.

Two other bills which were also introduced but only received their first reading were the Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2019 tabled by Hon. Mark Brantley, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance; and the Nevis Animals (Trespass and Pound) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 tabled by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Agriculture.