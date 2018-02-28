NIA announces availability of 2018 Global Korea Scholarship

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resource in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of a scholarship in Korea:

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform of the 2018 Global Korea Scholarship which is available for one national of St. Kitts and Nevis.

After final candidate is selected, the successful individual will be expected to arrive in Korea in August 2018.

For additional information on application procedures, application form or any other guidance, please visit the website http://www.studyinkorea.go.kr or contact the Ministry of Human Resources at 469-5521 ext. 5163/4.

Kindly note that the completed applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources no later than March 16, 2018.