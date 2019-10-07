The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced the availability of Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships for the academic year 2020-21.

The scholarships will provide graduates from all fields (except arts) with the opportunity to pursue their academic career with a Doctoral or Postdoctoral Research in Switzerland at one of the public-funded universities or recognised Swiss institutions (Swiss Universities, Federal Institutes of Technology, and Universities of Applied Sciences), and is available for a maximum of 10 candidates.

Additional guidelines on the scholarship offer can be obtained from the link: https://www.sbfi.admin.ch/sbfi/en/home/education/scholarships-and-grants/swiss-government-excellence-scholarships.html

Original documents must be submitted on or before Oct. 21 to:

The Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Top Floor, Social Security Building

Pinney’s Estate