NIA announces free OAS development training course for educators

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is an announcement from the Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated Jan. 12 regarding a collaborative cost-free development training course for educators from the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Human Resources Department in the NIA wishes to inform the public that the Human Development, Education and Employment of the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development has launched the third edition of the “Inter-American Teacher Education Network Free Course – Critical Thinking in Action: Sustainable Energy in the Science Classroom.” This is a course for secondary-level school teachers. Its goal is to promote the teaching of critical thinking in students in the sciences and related subjects. The course material was developed within the framework of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas of the Department of Sustainable Development.

Interested people can register at https://bit.ly/iten_mooc_sustainable_energy_3rd_edition. The deadline for registration is Jan. 21.