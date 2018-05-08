NIA announces Japan postgraduate scholarship opportunity

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is pleased to inform of Japanese Postgraduate Scholarship opportunities for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis who wish to pursue postgraduate study.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, which will both be held at the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad. Scholarships will cover tuition fee, accommodation and study materials.

Please note that applications must be received by the embassy by June 1. For more information (application form, etc.), visit the embassy’s website at http://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/MEXT_application_forms.html and http://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/index.html.