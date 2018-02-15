NIA announces OAS scholarship opportunities

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announcing scholarship opportunities that are available from the Organisation of American States (OAS).

The Human Resources Department of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform that the Organization of American States (OAS) is once again awarding scholarships to citizens of the OAS member states to pursue bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees at an accredited higher learning institution in an OAS member state.

Some of the benefits of an OAS scholarship may include the following:

Round trip ticket

Tuition and mandatory fees

Monthly complementary subsistence allowance

Medical insurance

Yearly book allowance

For further information on the following, visit the link http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/default.asp:

Types of Scholarships

Key Eligibility Requirements

Scholarship Application Documents and Forms

Selection Process

All other information related to this program, including documents and application process, is available at the OAS Scholarships’ website at www.oas.org/scholarships and at http://www.scholarships-bourses.gc.ca/scholarships-bourses/non_can/opportunities-opportunites.aspx?lang=eng. Note that all completed applications must be forwarded to NIA, Human Resources Department by Wednesday, April 21.

For any other guidance, contact the Human Resources Department’s at 469-5521 ext. 5163/4.