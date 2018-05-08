NIA announces OAS undergraduate, graduate scholarship courses

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform that the Organisation of American States (OAS) through the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment and the below higher education institutions are offering undergraduate and graduate scholarships as well as professional development training programs.

Courses can be completed with higher education institutions such as the University of South Carolina Aiken, Michigan State University College of Law, University of the West Indies (UWI) as well as the International Labour Organisation and International Training Centre.

For more information on eligibility, application process, selection criteria etc., please visit the following links:

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2018/2018_OAS-UWI_Scholarship_Announcement_UNDERGRAD.pdf

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2018/2018%20OAS%20-%20ITC-ILO_Scholarship%20Announcement.pdf

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2018/2018%20OAS%20-%20MSU%20Scholarship%20Announcement.pdf

http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/PAEC/2018/2018%20OAS%20-%20USC%20Aiken_%20Scholarship%20Announcement.pdf

JHoogdorp@oas.org (for questions)

Note that scholarship and university application deadlines differ, the links above would give you more detailed guidance. Interested people must respond quickly as deadlines are as near as June 1.