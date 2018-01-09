NIA announces scholarship opportunities for study in Thailand  

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration invites applications for scholarship opportunities offered by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency in the following areas:

Food Security-Postharvest, Processing and Quality Assurance of Selected Agro-Industrial Products

Health Promotion and Health Care Management for Preschool Children

Modern Technology for Sustainable Agricultural Systems

Natural Disasters Management

Sufficiency Economy Philosophy towards Sustainable Development

For other available courses, application information and submission deadlines, contact Ronice Williams, senior clerk, or Shanola Gill, training officer, at the Human Resources Department, 469 5521 Ext. 5163/4. Application forms and supporting documents must be uploaded in PDF format and emailed to ambassadororoffice@thaiembassy.ca in advance of hardcopy submission to the NIA, Human Resources Department.

For more information, visit http://www.tica.thaigov.net/main/en/information/73803-Annual-International-Training-Course.html or email aitc@mfa.go.th.