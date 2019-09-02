The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration, in keeping with the Child Friendly Schools initiative, informs the general public of the following with regard to students of the Ivor Walters Primary School and Charlestown Secondary School:

Parents of students of the Ivor Walters Primary School are asked to note that sessions will resume Wednesday, Sept. 4. Parents of students attending the Charlestown Secondary School are asked to note that students who are currently in Forms 4–6 should attend school for the remainder of the week. All other students will resume school Monday, Sept. 9.