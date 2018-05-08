NIA announces study opportunities in the UK

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of Commonwealth PhD Scholarships for full-time doctoral study at a UK University which is funded by the UK Department for Education (DfE). For more information on eligibility, application process, selection criteria or choosing a UK university, please visit the following links:

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships (for high income countries) 2018 selection criteria

http://cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/phd-scholarships-high-income-countries/

Note that the deadline for applications is May 22. You must make your application directly to the CSC using the CSC’s application system. The CSC will not accept any applications that are not submitted via its application system.