NIA announces study opportunity in Taiwan

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a notice from the Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a study opportunity in Taiwan:

The Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration encourages interested people to apply for a post-graduate four-year course in medicine in Taiwan at the I-Shou University, School of Medicine for International Students. Applicants are required to register at both ICDF and the I-Shou University websites at http://www.icdf.org.tw/TSP/welcome.aspx and http://enrol/isu.edu.tw/enroll/DP. Applications must then be submitted through the Nevis Island Administration’s Human Resources Department by Feb. 16.

Applicants to the I-Shou University are also required to undergo a pre-approved test. A written test and an interview are scheduled for later dates to be completed at the embassy as part of the application process.

For further information and guidance on application procedures, contact the following people or visit the links provided below:

Debbie Isaac, Ministry of Education, education officer, government of St. Kitts, 467-1403 or 467–1110 or Shanola Murrey-Gill, training officer, Human Resources Department, NIA, 469 5521 Ext. 5163/4.