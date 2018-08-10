CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – A ‘Masters in Structural and Geotechnical Engineering’ scholarship at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, has been announced by the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Human Resources.

The Chile government has invited interested students to apply for the course, that begins in March, 2019 and ends in March, 2020. The course will be conducted in Santiago, Chile. Applicants must be proficient in Spanish, as the course will be taught in that language. The scholarship will cover the following:

· Airline ticket to and from country of origin to Santiago;

· School fees;

· Living expenses;

· Assistance with text books; and

· Health Insurance

Applicants must first be registered and accepted by the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile via website www.masterieg.puc.cl.

Completed and signed scholarship applications should be submitted electronically to nonesia@minrel.gob.cl.

A copy of the student’s application must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate, by Nov. 18.

For further application specifications and documentation that must be attached to the application contact the Ministry of Human Resources on 469-5521 ext. 5163/4.