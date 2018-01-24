NIA Cabinet meets RSCNPF Nevis division leadership to discuss crime issue

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Honourable Mark Brantley, premier of Nevis, and other Cabinet members, met with the leadership of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Nevis division on Jan. 24 to discuss the issue of crime on Nevis.

“Safety and security has to be one of the important requirements; one of the most important duties of any government and his government is going to take that duty very seriously,” said Brantley, who is also the minister of security. “It’s the first of what we hope to be several interactions with the high command as we move this process forward and as we better secure the safety and security of the island of Nevis.”

The premier added that the matter of crime has been a troubling issue and the Administration is deeply concerned. However, they are charged with finding ways and means to curb crime and keep the people of Nevis safe.

“We have a duty to the people of Nevis to keep them safe and that is a duty we take very seriously, and it is a duty we will continue to take seriously,” Brantley said. “Our police have our fullest support, but we also require of them, that we get the necessary effort put in so that our people out there can have the necessary confidence that they are safe in their homes, in their communities.”

Brantley explained that the administration thought it was important to meet with the senior officers at the Nevis division to tell them of their expectations and to learn from them what their plans are.

Present at the meeting were the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, deputy premier; the Hon. Eric Evelyn; the Hon. Spencer Brand; the Hon. Troy Jeffers; Stedmond Tross, cabinet secretary; Wakely Daniel, permanent secretary in the premier’s ministry; Deputy Police Commissioner Hilroy Brandy; Superintendent Trevor Mills, divisional commander; Inspector James Stephens, officer in charge of the Tactical Unit; Inspector Alonzo Carty, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department; and Conrad Bertie, officer in charge of Charlestown Police Station.

The Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams is at presently off island on official duties overseas and could not be at the meeting.