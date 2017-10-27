Photo: The Hon. Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and senior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, delivers remarks at a recent ceremony at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, hosted by the Social Services Department, Seniors Division in the Ministry of Social Development, to honour the eight centenarians on Nevis.

Photo caption: The Hon. Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and senior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, shares a light moment with four of the eight centenarians on Nevis at a ceremony at the Flamboyant Nursing Home to honour them. It was hosted by the Social Services Department, Seniors Division in the Ministry of Social Development

NIA continues to demonstrate seniors matter, Social Development Minister Brantley says

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Honourable Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and senior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, says the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to demonstrate that the seniors on Nevis matter.

He delivered his remarks at a recent celebration in honour of the eight centenarians on Nevis. The event was hosted by the Social Services Department, Seniors Division in the Ministry of Social Development, at the Flamboyant Nursing Home. It formed part of the United Nations annual Month of the Elderly activities observed on Nevis.

“Our seniors now in Nevis are being feted in an unprecedented way,” he said. “Those who qualify have access to free electricity and water, and have access to free bus passes. Our seniors are being taken care of in tangible ways. So, we are demonstrating not just in word, but in deed, that our seniors matter to us.”

Brantley thanked the Hon. Hazel Brand-Williams, junior minister in the ministry, and her team for the work they are involved in to ensure the well-being of the island’s seniors. He also thanked the caregivers for reminding seniors they can and should have a dignified life that is happy and free of the stresses and strains they endured for a modern Nevis.

The eight centenarians honoured by the ministry were Celian “Martin” Powell, 105; Florence “Mama Katie” Liburd, 102; Albena “Dovie”’ Elliott, 102; Rosetta Hull, 101; Mary “Mama Katie” Browne, 101; Artemisia “Ettie” Jeffers, 101; Eileen Swanston-Smithen, 100; and George Wilkinson, 100 years.

Minister Brantley said it is important to know how deserving the seniors are to Nevis. “We recognise that we and all that we enjoy today, has come as a result of their hard work and their effort,” he said. “You cannot build a house on sand. You cannot build an island or community on quicksand. You must build it on a solid foundation and these are the people who laid the foundation…Sometimes we must remind ourselves that were it not for them and their sacrifice[s], we could not enjoy that which we enjoy today and that should encourage all of us to continue to give back. To continue to honour and support [them].”