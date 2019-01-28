CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Members of the public will have the opportunity to learn how the Department of Information functions during Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 during an event themed, “Department of Information: Bridging the gap between your government and you.”

Department of Information Acting Director Ms. Judith Dasent, said since the department has been in existence the public is unaware of how the NIA’s Communications Department functions.

“We are planning a week of activities to allow the general public to be aware of what it is we do,” said Ms. Dasent. “I think it is taken for granted that we are sitting in the office and waiting for a phone call. That is not what we do. We have editors, we have writers, we have programmers, and we have different persons doing various things.”

During the Jan. 27 first event, staff members and Minister of Information, Hon Eric Evelyn, worshipped at the New Testament Church of God at Bath Village.

Presentations were made Jan. 28 at the Charlestown Secondary School, Nevis Sixth Form College and the Nevis International Secondary School. The Gingerland Secondary School cancelled the visit due to a previous engagement.

A Jan. 29 “Open Day” kicks off activities during which the public will see the department’s staff at work. In-house training will take place Jan. 30 and Jan. 31. The first in a series of staff development sessions dubbed, “Lunch and Learn,” and “Games Night,” will be held Feb. 1. The staff will go on a “Safari Island Tour” Feb. 2.

During the week, former anchors will present news and sports packages each day on Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99 and www.nevistvonline.com.