NIA election no surprise to opposition leader

With the date for the Nevis Island Administration election officially announced, the leader of the Nevis Reformation Party Hon Joseph Parry said the date comes as “no surprise”.

On Thursday (November 30) at Church Ground in Nevis, Premier of Nevis Hon Vance Amory said that , after he advised the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton that the Nevis Island Assembly date for the next Nevis Island Assembly Election has been set, for Monday December 18th2017.

“Having discussed with the leader and his team, nomination day will be the 11thday of December, and the day to conduct the polls Election Day for the Nevis Island Assembly to elect your new Premier your new government led by Mark Brantley and his team will be December 18,” Amory announced.

Parry in speaking with the Observer on Wednesday said that he was “not surprised the CCM went that way because for them it is all about winning, and they know the longer they stay the weaker they became, that is why they have to do what they did and call election on that date.”

He said that he knew once Amory stepped down election would be held before Christmas.

“If Vance had remained party leader or if he had any power at all, the elections would have been after Christmas. He is now just a figure head, a shadow of himself; he had no say as to when the elections would be called,” Parry said.

Parry was question as to calling the election so close will have any impact on the outcome of the election.

“It depends on the electorate, so I can’t say whether it will be an advantage or disadvantage. The electorate will remember how they feel whether it’s November, December, January. How they feel about the government and the opposition and that will direct their general thinking, except for some intervention sometime. Generally speaking the electorate knows how they feel” he said.

Leader Parry said that his party is prepared for the upcoming election as they have been preparing for the past 18 months.

“We have been campaigning. Some people say they don’t see us on the platform so we are not ready but being on the platform is not a sign of readiness. We have done our homework and we have done our ground work,” he said.

Both the ruling Concerned Citizens Movement and the opposition Nevis Reformation Party are expected to field a full slate of 5 candidates each.

The ruling CCM, will formally nominated Eric Evelyn, in St. George, Mark Brantley in St. John, Spencer Brand in St. Paul, Keith Scarborough in St. Thomas and Alexis Jeffers in St. James.

The NRP will formally nominate Joseph Parry, for St. Thomas, Hensley Daniel for St. John, Robelto Hector for St. Paul and Virgil Browne for the St. James constituency.