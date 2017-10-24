Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

NIA extends invitation to Interdenominational Remembrance Day Service

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – A cordial invitation is extended to the general public to participate in the Interdenominational Service for Remembrance Day on Sunday, Nov. 12. The service will take place at the War Memorial in Charlestown and will commence at 8 a.m. with a two-minute period of silence, signalled by the firing of a gun.

All people, whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence, including the halting of all vehicular traffic.

All school children who will be attending the service are advised that school buses will commence pickup at 6:30 a.m. from the usual pick-up points and will leave the War Memorial in Charlestown at 9 a.m. All are asked to be guided accordingly.