Ten Nevisians were honoured Thursday by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for their contribution to the development of Nevis at the Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony at the Elquemedo. T. Willett Park marking the 36th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Deputy Governor General of Nevis Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd presented engraved plaques to: