Ten Nevisians were honoured Thursday by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for their contribution to the development of Nevis at the Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony at the Elquemedo. T. Willett Park marking the 36th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Deputy Governor General of Nevis Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd presented engraved plaques to:
- Mr. Carl Claxton and Mr. Brian Powell for their contribution to the field of Business
- Mrs. Gwenneth Maynard and Mrs. Josette Myers for their contribution to the field of Education
- Mr. Bernette Thompson for his contribution in the field of Entertainment
- Mr. Collin Tyrell for his contribution in the fields of Community Service and Government
- Mr. Laurie Lawrence for his contribution in the field of Public Service
- Ms. Ermine Jeffers in the field of Health Care
- Mr. Elvis Maynard in the field of Electricity
- Mr. Franklyn Daniel in the field of Fishing