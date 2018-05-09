NIA implements safety features at Pinney’s Beach to protect swimmers, boaters

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – For the first time, Pinney’s Beach, one of the most popular swimming areas on Nevis, has a number of safety features in place implemented by the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The announcement came from Premier of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley at the third monthly Premier’s Press Conference held April 30 at the NIA’s Cabinet Room at the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate. He said the administration wants to ensure that the new measures prevent the recurrence of tragic accidents there.

“We are all aware that we had a terrible tragedy at Pinney’s Beach where a young man was unfortunately killed by the propellers of a boat and that created quite some shock and consternation on the island generally,” he said. “We wanted…to assist to ensure these types of accidents can never reoccur and so we have been working down there. We have now appointed lifeguards at Pinney’s. We have now engaged in the demarcation of the swim zones and boat channels from Pinney’s Beach Hotel to Paradise Beach. We are currently in the process of building a lifeguard tower down there. We hope that with those efforts we have engaged in, we will enhance the safety and security of users of Pinney’s Beach.”

The minister thanked John Hanley, acting permanent secretary in the ministry who is spearheading the work being done at Pinney’s Beach.

Meantime, Brantley used the opportunity to seek the cooperation of both swimmers and boaters, advising them to adhere to the restrictions put in place for their own safety. “We are, of course, asking for the cooperation of swimmers that they do not try and swim outside the marked zones, and we are asking for the cooperation for boaters that they do not seek to bring their boats or jet skis, as the case may be, inside the swim zones. We hope that by our efforts, with their cooperation, we will avoid any of these types of events in the future.”

Tesson Danet, the life guard who has been on duty at Pinney’s Beach since February, is a career boat captain of 33 years. He is also certified in crowd control management and Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He is originally from Low Street in Charlestown, but resides at Prospect.