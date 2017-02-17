NIA Information Technology Department Observes ICT Week

By S. Williams

An Introduction to ICT for Positive, Social and Economic Development is the theme under which the Nevis Island Administration Information Technology Department is hosting its Information and Communication Technology week (ICT).

The week, which is being held from the 11-18 February, began with a church service at the Beulah Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the Director of the Department, Quincy Prentice, most persons use ICT without understanding what it is they are really using or the full benefits of it, hence the theme of the week of activities “An Introduction…”

Two sessions during the week of activities are geared towards young persons and were held on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Gingerland Secondary School and Charlestown Secondary School respectively. These sessions included discussions as it relates to ICT as a career path and topics such as cyber bullying which is relevant in today’s society.

Another highlight of the week will be an Open Day on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Information Technology Office located on Craddock Road, where persons will be able to sign up for the different sessions being offered. Director Prentice is encouraging persons to attend.

“This is your opportunity to get a better understanding of what technology is about and hopefully assist you in your day to day lives. We also have a number of sessions that are geared towards the students as well. We’ll have a career section in the Open Day and also we’ll have a number of sessions that are geared towards the business community,” Mr. Prentice said.

“A lot of the smaller businesses on the island may not have the sources to fully leverage Information and Communication Technology. So we thought it appropriate to have a number of sessions that are geared towards them and to assist them in the development of their business.”

Sessions for the Open Day include Web Technologies for Business, Wireless Technologies, Consumer Affairs App, Cyber Security, Responsible Social Networking & Anti Cyber Bullying.

The goals of ICT Week are to generate interest in ICT as a career path amongst our youth, to connect ICT solutions providers with solution seekers, to promote the growth and development of our local ICT sector and to raise awareness about critical ICT issues such as cyber-security, cyber-bullying and artificial intelligence.

Sponsors hope ICT Week will become an annual event that will enhance the local ICT sector and the week of activities will close off with the Delta Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Nisbett Plantation Inn.