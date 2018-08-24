CHARLESTON, Nevis — Travel assistance guidelines have been announced for full-time students enrolled at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC), according to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education on Nevis, Kevin Barret.

“I am happy to announce that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has responded positively to the many requests that we would receive from CFBC and AVEC students who are enrolled full time and have asked for assistance when travelling by ferry to St. Kitts,” Barret said.

“The request went to the Nevis Island Administration and they have responded positively. I am pleased to announce that the government is offering travel assistance to all of those students who are enrolled.

“Ten passes per month will be available for students and this would be in effect during their two years at CFBC,” Barret said. “We know this is going to be welcomed by students.”

The permanent secretary said the application process will start next week at the Ministry of Education. The offer is made to students who are going to CFBC and AVEC involved in subjects that are not offered at the Nevis Sixth Form College.

“The offer is not for all-and-sundry who are attending CGBC, there is a criteria that you have to meet to qualify,” Barret explained. He said to qualify students would have to fill out an application form when they come to the Ministry of Education to apply.

He said information on the application will be verified and it will be determined if the student qualifies for the passes.

Barret said the application form states the following requirements:

● The Nevis Island Administration will only subsidise travel cost for students who are pursuing studies in areas not offered in the Nevis Sixth Form College;

● Assistance will be granted for a maximum of two years;

● Student must be enrolled full-time at the institution

● Continued assistance will be granted on the premise that students maintain a GPA of 2.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher;

● Passes will be issued or renewed at the Ministry of Education at the beginning of each month;

● Passes will not be issued, nor deemed valid during the vacation; and

● All candidates on the programme will be expected to sign the log or receipt of boat passes.

When students come to the ministry, if approved, they will have to sign that you would have received your assistance.

The process begins on Monday, Aug. 27 and the assistance begins in September. Passes will be valid for the month of September and going forward.

Barett invited students who believe they will qualify to visit the Ministry of Education to sign up for this assistance.