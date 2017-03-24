NIA Launches New Radio Program Government At Work

By S. Williams

‘Government At Work’ is the name of a new radio program that will reach the citizens of the Federation, said Keith Scarborough, Public Relations Office at the Nevis Island Administration.

“The whole purpose of the show is to get what the government is doing out to the general public because the government is doing a number of things but persons are unaware. So the purpose is to get the Ministers in the first instance on the radio speaking about what they have done and what they intend to do so that the public could know exactly what is happening.”

The program, which was launched last Thursday on VON Radio and is expected to be aired on NTV at a later date, will feature a guest speaker for each segment following which the lines will be open to allow callers to ask questions, makes comments and give their contributions. However Mr. Scarborough explained why it did not take the second part of this format during the program’s first airing.

“Originally we were supposed to have the last half an hour being calls, inviting the public to call but because we had so much to do, so much topics to cover we ran out of time. So it’s something we’re looking at, whether we should increase the time to two hours or we just cut after the first hour. It’s a work in progress,” he said.

We just started so we’re trying to fine tune and everything. We could decide to go just straight to the talk with the Ministers but it’s a decision to be made by Cabinet.”

The first guest on last Thursday’s segment, the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, detailed some of the projects his department is currently focusing on and addressed issues that the people if Nevis have voiced concern about. These included the current state of electricity on Nevis, water issues that people have been facing and the new Cedar View Housing Project at Maddens.

Upcoming guest speakers for the next four consecutive airings will be Hon. Troy Liburd, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Deputy Premier Hon. Mark Brantley and Premier Vance Amory following which the program will allow different government departments to disseminate information to the general public according to Scarborough.

“After we’re finished with the Ministers we’ll go to various departments like human resource to speak of the work permits, citizenship and stuff like that. So they will give the information as to what is happening out to the public. Because too many things are not known to the general public,” he said.

The program runs every Thursday on VON Radio from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and is re-aired on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m.