The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration advises all bona-fide taxi operators on the island of Nevis new taxi IDs and vehicle permits are available for collection effective Monday Aug. 26 at the Ministry of Tourism, First Floor, Social Security Building.

You must bring along a copy of your vehicle registration document at time of collection.

The public is reminded it is an offence for any person to operate a taxi or tour bus in a prescribed area without a valid permit issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

For further information contact the Ministry of Tourism on 469-5521 ext. 6444 or 6442.