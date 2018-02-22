NIA offers amnesty to employers

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is an announcement from the Department of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated Feb. 16 regarding Amnesty 2018 offered to employers by the Office of the Premier:

Some employers are still in the practice of employing illegal non-nationals for various reasons; the most common being the payment of lower wages.

This practice, of course, continues to create great challenges for the Immigration Department, Social Security and the Department of Labour.

Employers are advised to take advantage of the Amnesty 2018 offered by the Office of the Premier. Note that this offer expires March 31.

Any person found guilty of an offence under the act is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding EC$10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months, or both.