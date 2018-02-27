NIA offers Türkiye Scholarships for 2018

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) makes notice of the 2018 scholarship programme, funded by the government of the Republic of Türkiye. The scholarships are designed for international students who would like to study at higher institutions in Türkiye and are open for all fields, according to the preferences of the students, and covers the following:

Round-trip flights;

Tuition;

Accommodation in shared rooms; and

Monthly allowance

For further information, visit the website www.trscholarships.org or www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr.

Interested people must apply via web page www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr by clicking on the application form and creating an account for said website. Candidates are required to submit and upload all required information and or documents through the application system. Applications made by post, courier, or by hand will not be accepted.

Applications for the undergraduate program (Bosphrous Scholarship Program) will be open April 16-May 14, while applications for the graduate program are open Feb. 5-March 5. Undergraduate applicants from St. Kitts and Nevis must choose the Bosphorous Scholarship Program.

Note that all completed applications must be forwarded to the NIA’s Ministry of Human Resources by May 30.

For any other guidance, contact the Ministry of Human Resources at 469-5521, ext. 5163/4.