The Nevis Taxi and Tour Bus (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed unopposed at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House Tuesday.

The bill was tabled by Hon. Mark Brantley in his capacity as Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). He noted the amendments to the parent legislation enacted in 2012 underscore the importance of setting and maintaining high standards for the taxi sector, a key player in the island’s tourism industry.

“Taxi drivers who are on the frontline have to prepare themselves and that is why we are here today to let them know that we continue to insist on the best possible standards. We continue to work very closely through the Ministry of Tourism on training, on equipment and taxi drivers with the necessary skillset, and we must ensure that we have the legislative framework in place to allow us to have the best possible partnership with our taxi and tour bus operators,” he said.

“We are holding them to a high standard because they are the ambassadors for the island and if the government is going to invest in them through duty free and through train and through all of these then we are asking them respectfully to be responsible and to conduct themselves in a responsible way in terms of their interaction with guests.”

The bill was one of two tabled and passed during the sitting. The other was the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019, introduced by Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning.

Other bills tabled and received their first reading were the Nevis Animals (Trespass and Pound) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 presented by Hon. Alexis Jeffers Minister of Agriculture and the Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2019 presented by Hon. Mark Brantley, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance on Nevis.