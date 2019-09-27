The Social Services Seniors Division in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) released the following guidelines for an essay contest to be held during Seniors Month in celebration of International Month of Older Persons in October, 2019.

The Social Services Seniors Division will host the essay competition on the topic: “What are the qualities and accomplishments that are necessary to justify senior citizens as human rights champions”.

There are three categories to be judged on this topic:

Primary – Children 12 years and under (600 words)

Children 12 years and under (600 words) Secondary – Persons 13-18 (1000 words)

– Persons 13-18 (1000 words) Seniors – Adults 55 and over (600 words)

Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Oct. 15

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29

All entries must have an introduction and a conclusion and MUST include a cover page with the participant’s name and contact number. Entries will be judged on content/subject, creativity, structure and grammar and prizes will be awarded..

Those interested ae asked to call the Social Services Department at 469-5521 Ext 2045/2081 for further information.