Nisbet Plantation takes Tourism top awards

The Ministry of Tourism Awards Gala has awarded a number of Nevisians for their work in the tourism industry, with Nisbet Plantation Beach Club being the Ministry of Tourism’s Hotel of the Year for 2016 for the second consecutive time.

The Gala and Dance was held at the Four Seasons Resort on May 26. A number of people from various tourism sectors were in attendance.

The Observer spoke with Tim Thuell, the general manager of the Nisbet Plantation, who expressed his excitement and assured Nisbet’s commitment for continuous great service.

“This award is a testament to the extremely loyal guests and team members, who equally love Nisbet’s Plantation Beach Club,” he said. “And the incredible loyal ladies and gentlemen who provide the kindest and warmest service are so much appreciated by the loyal guests who return year after year. Everyone feels appreciated.

“We will continue doing what we are doing,” Thuell continued. “The most important people are the staff, so we have to continue to take care of them. And they have to continue to do their jobs the way they do it with sensitivity and feeling and happiness. It is appreciated by the guests and the guests keep coming back,” he said.

Other recipients included the following: