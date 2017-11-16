No contribution from Opposition as two significant bills passed in National Assembly

No contribution from Opposition as two significant bills pass in National Assembly

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Two significant pieces of legislation were brought before the National Assembly Nov. 14, where they were debated and subsequently passed into law after an overwhelming support by members on the government side of the Honourable House.

The two bills – the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2017, moved by the Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs the Honourable Vincent Byron, and the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (CBI Escrow Accounts) Bill 2017, moved by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris – received no contributions by the two Opposition members present during Tuesday’s sitting.

The only two members on the opposing side of the House were member for St. Christopher 2, the Hon. Marcella Liburd, and member for St. Christopher 3, the Hon. Konris Maynard.

Sen. the Hon. Nigel Carty, who has been suspended from the Federal Parliament on several occasions, as well as member for Nevis 11, the Hon. Patrice Nisbett, both boycotted Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly. It would appear that neither of them sought leave of Speaker of the House the Hon. A. Michael Perkins. Up to press time Wednesday, the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly has confirmed that no apologies had been received from either Carty or Nisbett in relation to their absence from the sitting of the Parliament.

Although Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas was given one week’s advance notice, as is required by law for a sitting of the Honourable House, the Opposition leader gave the speaker a 15-minute notice of his absence from Parliament via a letter explaining his absence. Research has since revealed that the former prime minister departed the federation on a chartered flight on Monday, Nov. 13, destined for Dominica.

It is also noteworthy that over the last month, Douglas has been embroiled in a matter involving his possession of a diplomatic passport issued by the Commonwealth of Dominica. Importantly, while this matter was being drawn to the attention of the Honourable House for the first time since the unsettling disclosure, Douglas was noticeably absent, and instead appeared to give priority to the attendance of private functions in the Commonwealth of Dominica over his duty to the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This move seems to reflect what members on the government side have for weeks been calling on Douglas to come clear on – the issue of divided loyalties between his duty as a leader of Opposition, his duty to the Parliament and this country, and his duty to the country whose diplomatic passport he holds.

Commenting on the matter, a seasoned member of Parliament made reference to the legal principle and equity of Douglas’ diplomatic passport matter, citing the quote “Equity fashioned the rule that no man may allow his duty to conflict with his interest.” Having referred to that, the parliamentarian says that in his view, Douglas’ public duty to his constituents and to his country is in conflict with his interest in and allegiance to Dominica.

Meanwhile, as the Parliament debated the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (CBI Escrow Accounts) Bill 2017, there was no input or contribution from the two remaining members of the Opposition.

Furthermore, Liburd, who is a solicitor, stood silent while the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2017 was being addressed. Many people found it unbecoming that the Opposition MP should fail to express support for a bill that would engender greater accountability in the legal profession, a bill which the attorney general said had the support of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association.

Undaunted by the lack of support and contribution by the Opposition, the members on the government side carried on with the people’s business and guided both bills safely through the National Assembly.