No one in custody for Nevis’ homicide

3 in custody for St Kitts’ homicide

By Monique Washington

Almost one week after the Federation marked its first homicide for the year in Nevis the police have not made any arrests.

The Federation has fallen short of having the most peaceful January in almost a decade. Self-employed business man Leon Gumbs 44, was found dead at his home, a short distance off Church Ground’s main road, Nevis, from a single gunshot wound.

Police Public Relations Officer Grell Browne in speaking with the Observer on Thursday said there is no one in custody for the homicide. When questioned if the incident had any signs of robbery he noted that he does not have that information.

The police confirmed the death of Mr. Gumbs, the son of a former Tony’s supermarket owner on Saturday through a press release noting that the body was found in a state of decomposition in an apparent homicide.

“Police responded to the residence of the deceased after receiving a call from one of his friends that he had not been seen for several days. The victim was found dead in the home. Investigations revealed that Mr. Gumbs appeared to have been dead for a period of time. The body showed signs of a gunshot injury” the release states.

Less than one week after the murder, Venezuelan National Luis Garcia, a cash for gold operator, a was shot in the neck while being robbed in the area of Manchester Avenue on Wednesday. He was transported to the J.N France Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival. Police Public Relations Officer Grell Browne confirmed that three persons had been taken into custody. The death of Mr. Garcia marks the second homicide in the Federation, four less homicideS than the same time last year.