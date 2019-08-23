The Department of Labour announce new positions are being advertised in addition to those announced earlier this week, and is inviting persons to come into its office on the first floor of the Ursula Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

The new positions are for a Gym Assistant, Sales Clerks, Meat Cutters (males and females), Produce Attendants (males and females), Bakers (males and females), Marina Dockhand, Marina Dockmaster, Marina Guest Service Coordinator.

Vacancies also exist for a Legal Assistant, Latin and Italian Chefs, Bartenders, Line Cook, Waiting Staff, Kitchen Assistants/Helpers, Drivers (trucks and buses), Solderer, Painters (males and females), Security Officers, Laundry Attendant, Customer Service Representatives, Cashier, Cleaners, Housekeeping Attendants, Care Givers, House Parent and Deputy House Parent, Carpenter, Legal Assistant, Cook and Assistant Cook, Team Members (food handlers permit required), Courtesy Clerk (bagger), Replenisher (packing shelves), Heavy Equipment Operator, General Labourers, and Operation Manager.

For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.