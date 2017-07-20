Notice: Bulletin: Community baseline survey conducted in select communities

Community Notice

From SKNIS

The Department of Statistics, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Social Services and Gender Affairs and Creative Inc. – an NGO organization, is undertaking a survey relating to crime and violence in selected communities in St. Kitts and in Nevis.

Against this backdrop, officials at the Department of Statistics are seeking the assistance from people within the communities of Sandy Point, Cayon, Newtown, Irish Town, St. Johnston Village and St. Pauls in St. Kitts, as well as the Rawlins and Bath Village communities in Nevis, to cooperate fully with enumerators and supervisors during the period of July 20 through Aug. 20. Activities will commence with a baseline survey and will continue with consultations aimed at establishing community and violence prevention committees.

The programme will use community crime and violence prevention plans that strengthen data-driven observatories to conduct hotspot crime and violence mapping, adapt a public health approach to reducing violence, connect the community to service providers to support at-risk youth and build linkages with the private sector to support youth employment.

For additional information, please contact the Community, Family and Youth Resilience (CFYR) at 465 3123.