Local News Notice: Department of Labour closed until Feb. 12 By Digital Content Editor - February 7, 2018

Community Notice

The general public is asked to note that the Department of Labour on Church Street will be closed until Monday, Feb. 12.

Normal operations will resume on Monday at 8 a.m.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted.