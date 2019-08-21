The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the 1st floor of the Ursula Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

Full-time positions being advertised are for a Legal Assistant, Latin and Italian Chefs, Bartenders, Line Cook, Waiting Staff, Kitchen Assistants/Helpers, Drivers (trucks and buses), Solderer, Painters (males and females), Security Officers, Laundry Attendant, Customer Service Representatives, Cashier, Cleaners, Housekeeping Attendants, Care Givers, House Parent and Deputy House Parent, Carpenter, Legal Assistant, Cook and Assistant Cook, Team Members (food handlers permit required), Courtesy Clerk (bagger), Replenisher (packing shelves), Heavy Equipment Operator, General Labourers, and Operation Manager.

For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.