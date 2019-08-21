The Employment Unit in the Department of Labour is urging all nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who worked in the Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Programme to come to the department to update their records.

The request covers anyone who worked in the programme between 1976 and 2019. Past workers who are unable to attend can send a representative. Individuals with knowledge of worked performed by a deceased relative can also provide the information.

Former workers or their representatives are invited to visit the Department of Labour, 2nd Floor, Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre as soon as possible. For more information, telephone 467-1100, 662-2075 or 762-1029 or email skndol@gmail.com.