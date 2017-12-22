Notice released for the Inauguration of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration

Charlestown,, Nevis – The following is a Dec. 22 notice from the premier’s ministry in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the Inauguration of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration.

The Inauguration of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017,at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown Nevis.

All people on St. Kitts who desire to attend this event are asked to note that the M. V. Caribe Queen will depart the Basseterre Ferry Terminal at 2:30 p.m. and depart the Charlestown Ferry Terminal following the event.