Austin, Texas — Nevis Renewable Energy International, INC (NREI) announced Thursday it has selected Schlumberger Integrated Drilling Services to install the geothermal production and injection wells for the Nevis Geothermal Project.

“Schlumberger was chosen because of their extensive and successful track record in completing complex and highly reliable drilling programs,” Bruce Cutright, CEO of NREI, said.

The Nevis Geothermal Project is unique for the Eastern Caribbean, as Nevis contains a geothermal reservoir with a long-term generating capacity sufficient to meet all the present and future needs of Nevis, according to the Thermal Energy Partners/NRE International press release.

NREI is a subsidiary of Thermal Energy Partners, LLC, a global geothermal energy development firm based in Austin, Texas.

NREI has partnered with the Nevis Island Administration in developing the initial 10 MW phase of the project to serve the needs of the Nevis residents. When completed, the geothermal plant will enable the island to transition away from the use of fossil fuels and be 100 percent reliant on zero emission renewable energy power generation, the release explained.

According to NREI, Schlumberger Integrated Drilling services has a global track record of several tens of thousands of wells totaling millions of feet of successful high pressure-high temperature drilling. From its 47 locations worldwide, Schlumberger manages over 70 rigs, working in more than 85 countries and employing more than 100,000 people of over 140 nationalities.

Schlumberger will be working with GeothermEx, a Schlumberger subsidiary and leading geothermal science and engineering firm for the well design, installation and testing of the Nevis wells. Schlumberger will support the Nevis Project from its main base and facilities in Trinidad and its southern hemisphere headquarters in Mexico City, according to NREI.