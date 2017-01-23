NRP ready for election : Parry -CCM will call it when leadership is settled

By Monique Washington

The leader of the Nevis Reformation Party the Hon Joseph Parry is confident that the Nevis Island Assembly Election will be held this year, after the Concerned Citizens Movement deal with internal matters.

Speaking with the leader Thursday, The Observer understands that the NRP is “ready” for the upcoming election. Hon Parry says that he feels that election will be called “once CCM settle on a leader”

“There is no doubt in my mind that there have been plans to call an early election. I believe last year serious consideration was given to call an election but CCM was not ready because they did not settle their leadership problem and that problem still remains unresolved, and regardless of what they are saying it is a serious problem they have .I believe that is one of the problems why they haven’t called and election yet,” Mr. Parry said.

The CCM party which is headed by Hon Vance Amory has, to date, not publicly announced any shift in leadership of the party. The leader however told another media house that when it comes to retiring this year that ,” P eople have been mentioning all kinds of things. For me it doesn’t really matter. The good thing is I think I’m in good company because Keith Mitchell made a similar statement that he’s looking to his successor. No person no matter if you are a part of an organization you have to look to the days when you are succeeded. You must prepare for that,” he said. “In private life as well a lot of our people do not prepare for retirement and when it comes it hits them like a ton of bricks although they have worked for it their entire lives.

The CCM party has diversities tactics,

“ I am not going to fall for them now and I have never fallen for them .CCM has a major problem with leadership and that is what they need to settle right now. Once they decided who will lead the party we will have a clearer picture of where they are going.”

When questioned on the NRP’s campaign he noted they are” dealing with things one by one”.

“ The website should be up in a week or two, we have done considerate work on our manifesto once they announce the election that is when we would launch our manifesto’’.

When questioned about NRP candidates, Parry declared, “They will be upping their campaign just now, just look for it.”